Following the Novak Djokovic vaccine controversy, anti-vaxxers are calling for a boycott of the 2022 Australian Open on Telegram.

Following Novak Djokovic’s saga with the Australian government, anti-vaxxers are calling for a boycott of the Australian Open on the underground messaging site Telegram.

Djokovic was informed on Monday that his appeal against deportation had been successful after the Australian government cancelled his visa, implying that he would still be able to compete in the Australian Open.

The world No. 1 was detained on 5 January at Melbourne Airport after a nine-hour standoff over a visa issue sparked by a disagreement over whether he had a valid exemption to avoid the country’s Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

The Serbian national spent the next few days in an immigration hotel while his lawyers filed an appeal claiming that he had tested positive for the virus on December 16 and had natural immunity.

The saga has been closely followed and widely shared on Telegram by Covid anti-vaccine groups, with many users now seeing Djokovic as a poster boy for their dissatisfaction with the jab and vaccine mandates.

For anyone who supports the tennis star’s plight, a new group dedicated to him has been promoted in existing anti-vaccination groups, and it already has over a thousand members.

There have been calls within this group to boycott the Australian Open in support of Djokovic, who has previously expressed his opposition to the Covid vaccine.

Anti-vaxxers, according to Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, “are highly organized, savvy marketers.”

“Whenever public figures, including athletes, publicly express their opposition or hesitancy toward vaccines, they are quickly adopted and venerated as’social proof’ by online anti-vaxx communities.”

“Anti-vaxxers know that any kind of perceived celebrity endorsement, even if unwitting, helps them,” he continued.

“Anti-vaxxers can instantly and cheaply spread their subversive, damaging conspiracy theories” by using social media and online networks, he said.

Throughout the pandemic, some critics have argued that sporting figures should set an example by getting the vaccine and sharing it.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, was seen in a video for the NHS encouraging people to get the vaccine, but he did not get it.

