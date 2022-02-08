Following the Prime Minister’s Commons slur, Sir Keir Starmer was bundled into a cop car and driven away by a mob hurling abuse about ‘Jimmy Savile.’

After the Prime Minister’s Commons slur, Sir Keir Starmer was bundled into a cop car and driven away from a baying mob hurling abuse about ‘Jimmy Savile.’

SIR Keir Starmer was rushed away from a baying mob yelling about Jimmy Savile tonight, bundled into a police car.

Protesters surrounded Labour leader Ed Miliband outside Parliament, calling him a “traitor” and accusing him of “protecting paedophiles.”

Thugs obstruct his path and scuffle with officers, prompting Sir Keir’s removal before the situation worsened.

Sir Keir and shadow home secretary David Lammy were rushed into a nearby police car and whisked away in photos taken at the scene.

Scuffles continued to erupt, and a man and a woman were arrested last night for assaulting a police officer after a traffic cone was thrown at one.

Before returning to his office, Sir Keir was chauffeured around central London.

He was fine, according to a source close to him, and would be playing five-a-side football last night.

However, the saga has added fuel to the fire surrounding Boris Johnson’s claims that Sir Keir failed to prosecute Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

The Prime Minister has since walked back his remarks from last Monday, claiming that he did not hold his Labour adversary directly responsible, but he has refused to apologize.

Last night, critics slammed Mr Johnson’s remarks, tying them directly to the scenes from the previous night.

“This was incited by the prime minister,” senior Labour MP Chris Bryant said.

It was the unavoidable result of his calculated deception.”

“What happened to Keir Starmer outside parliament tonight is appalling,” said Julian Smith, an ex-Tory cabinet minister.

The false Savile slurs against him must be fully withdrawn for the sake of our democracy and his safety.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s abuse, according to Boris Johnson, was “absolutely disgraceful.”

“The behavior directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Harassment of our elected officials in any form is completely unacceptable.

“I appreciate the police’s prompt response.”

“All Members of Parliament must be able to go about their lives without fear of threats or intimidation,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel on Twitter.

“The scenes of people accosting Keir Starmer and David Lammy outside Parliament were completely unacceptable.

“I’ve contacted the cops about the incident.”