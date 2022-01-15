Following the Queen’s removal of his titles due to sex abuse allegations, Prince Andrew faces five challenges.

Following the Queen’s removal of his titles in the wake of sex abuse allegations, Prince Andrew faces five challenges.

The Queen revealed in a shocking statement that Prince Andrew has been effectively expelled from the Royal Family and will face a sex abuse case as a private citizen.

The Duke of York will most likely fade from public life forever as a result of Her Majesty’s tightly written 42-word missive.

His military titles and royal patronages have been taken away from him, and he is no longer allowed to use the title “His Royal Highness.”

Many will be wondering what will happen next for the 61-year-old, as rumors abound that he is in financial trouble – and sources claim he is already plotting a return to public life.

Here are five scenarios in which he might find himself.

Andrew is rumored to be plotting a comeback, believing that he can still serve the public good.

Previously, the Duke was a patron of dozens of organizations, including hospitals, schools, athletic clubs, and scholarship foundations.

However, following his car accident Newsnight interview in 2019, most people cut ties with him.

All of his patronages have been removed as a result of the Queen’s decision earlier this week.

They will be distributed to other family members in his place.

Despite this, royal expert Phil Dampier believes Andrew may be able to redeem himself through charitable work.

He told Sun Online, “I think the immediate priority is to settle the case once and for all, get it out of the way.”

“Only then will he be able to begin rebuilding his life.”

“As a working royal, he’s done.”

“He plays golf, goes horseback riding, and is a grandfather twice over – that’s how he’s been spending his time and will continue to spend his time.”

“In the long run, the only way to redeem himself would be to get involved with a charity he hasn’t done before, such as a non-military cause.”

“He needs a cause he hasn’t previously been associated with, and he’ll try to work his way back that way.”

“However, I don’t see how he could ever return to being a contributing member of the family.”

“The dust will settle in time,” Mr Dampier says, but only if it is determined that Andrew did not sexually abuse Virginia Giuffre.

He categorically denies any wrongdoing on his part.

“Of course, if the court finds him guilty of these crimes, people will be hesitant to associate with him,” the expert said. “However, if he wins or settles with no blame attached, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be able to make some sort of comeback.”

Andrew has lost the right to use His Royal Higness (HRH) as a result of the royal ruling, but he retains the right to use…

