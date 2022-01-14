Following the Queen’s removal of military affiliations and patronages, Prince Andrew is facing calls to relinquish his Duke of York title.

Following the Queen’s removal of military affiliations and patronages, Prince Andrew is facing calls to resign as Duke of York.

Both a senior member of the City of York council and a York MP have called on the royal family to drop their ties to the city.

After the Queen stripped him of his military affiliations and patronages, the Duke of York is facing mounting pressure to relinquish the title that binds him to the northern city.

The Queen’s titles will be returned to her, according to Buckingham Palace.

In addition, Prince Andrew will no longer refer to himself as HRH.

The Duke’s title should be stripped from him, according to a senior member of the City of York council and a York MP.

York’s “unique connection to the crown and the monarch,” according to Darryl Smalley, a Liberal Democrat executive member for culture, leisure and communities on the council, is an important part of the city’s legacy and a source of pride.

“No one is above the law,” Mr Smalley said, “and all allegations should be thoroughly investigated, particularly in light of recent distressing court cases.”

“We stand in solidarity with all victims whose harrowing stories have shocked us all in recent months.”

“While Prince Andrew is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Buckingham Palace and the Government must consider the long-term consequences of these serious allegations.”

Mr Smalley went on to say that since the Queen had stripped Duke of his honorary military roles and royal patronages, he should now relinquish the title that linked him to the city.

The move comes after the Prince’s failed attempt to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke when she was 17 years old.

Ms Giuffre’s case has been given the green light thanks to a New York judge’s decision.

The allegations made against Prince Andrew are untrue.

On Thursday, the Palace announced that he will represent himself in court.

Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell, has also backed calls for Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title immediately.

“It is untenable for the Duke of York to retain his title for another day; this association with York must end,” Ms Maskell tweeted.

“An allegation of privilege and entitlement has been made against this man.”

