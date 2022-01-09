Following the relaxation of travel restrictions in Scotland, demand for Jet2 soared.

Following the relaxation of travel restrictions in Scotland, demand for Jet2 has increased dramatically.

Following the relaxation of travel restrictions in Scotland, tour operator Jet2holidays and airline Jet2.com have both reported an increase in bookings.

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that pre-departure testing, as well as PCR tests upon arrival for those who have been fully vaccinated, would no longer be required.

Since then, Jet2 has seen a 150 percent increase in bookings, with demand returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Spain, the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Turkey, and Greece have all become particularly popular among Scots since the restrictions have been lifted.

To commemorate the occasion, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have launched a flash sale offering huge discounts on flights and holidays for the Winter 2122, Summer 22, Winter 2223, and Summer 23 seasons.

All package holidays booked through Jet2holidays will receive a £50 discount per person, while all flights booked through Jet2.com will receive a 10% discount.

“The relaxation of travel restrictions is welcome news for both the travel industry and Scottish holidaymakers, and it comes during what is traditionally a very busy period for holiday bookings,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“Since the Government announcement, we’ve seen an immediate and dramatic increase in bookings, with volumes approaching pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating just how much demand there is among Scots looking for a much-needed vacation.”

“To ensure that everyone gets the vacation they deserve, we’ve launched a fantastic sale offering huge savings on all flights and vacations, and we know it’ll be a huge hit,” he continued.

“We already had a strong sense of optimism and confidence heading into the New Year, and the removal of these restrictions kicks off 2022 in a fantastic way.”