Following the rollout of boosters, Britain could be the first country to be free of the pandemic, according to professors.

According to a public health expert, Britain may be the first country to “come out of the pandemic.”

In England, four out of every five adults has received a booster shot.

According to public health expert Prof David Heymann, antibodies from the vaccines, as well as those who had previously been infected, mean that 95 percent of Britons now have some Covid immunity.

He claims that because of the high levels of protection, it is becoming a disease that British people can live with.

“The UK is the closest country to being out of the pandemic — if it isn’t already — and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses (which cause common colds),” the former World Health Organization chief said.

For the most up-to-date information, check out ourCovid live blog.

Ministers warn, however, that the job is far from done, with 7.5 million people still in need of booster shots.

A total of 1.1 million people have only received one dose.

The number of daily virus cases is decreasing, with 120,821 cases reported yesterday.

However, 379 people died on the day, the highest number since February.