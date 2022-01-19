Following the seizure of a tonne of cocaine in Glasgow, a man on the’most wanted’ list has fled to Spain.

The 56-year-old is wanted in connection with organized crime and two suspected arson attacks. His last known address was in Fishescoates Gardens in Rutherglen.

A new appeal to track down 12 UK fugitives thought to be hiding in Spain has named one of Scotland’s most wanted men.

The suspects are wanted for crimes such as large-scale murder, drug trafficking, and the supply of firearms and ammunition.

Jamie Stevenson, also known as James ‘iceman,’ is wanted in connection with the discovery of approximately one tonne of cocaine in an unaccompanied freight arriving at the Port of Dover in September 2020, and the production and distribution of approximately 28 million etizolam “street valium” tablets seized following a raid on a suspected pill factory in Kent in June 2020.

The 56-year-old is also wanted in connection with two suspected arson attacks on properties in Lanarkshire and the Forth Valley in May 2020. His last known address was in Fishescoates Gardens in Rutherglen.

Stevenson is stocky and bears a scar on his face, and he has ties to Barcelona and Alicante.

If members of the public see Stevenson, they are advised to contact the appropriate authorities rather than approaching him.

“Stevenson is one of Scotland’s most wanted fugitives,” said Gerry McLean, the NCA’s regional head of investigation for Scotland.

“He is aware that we are looking for him on both sides of the border in connection with organized crime.”

“The National Crime Agency and Police Scotland will not rest until he is apprehended.”

Anyone who assists him in his escape will be pursued as well.”

“Stevenson is a dangerous individual who is responsible for a catalogue of serious crimes,” Police Scotland Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston said.

“I would urge anyone with information about his current whereabouts to contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers, a non-profit organization.”

“Tackling serious organized crime remains a priority for Police Scotland, and our recent successes highlight our unwavering commitment to disrupting this type of criminality and making Scotland a hostile environment for these despicable individuals to operate,” he continued.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to bring misery to our communities, whether they are in Scotland or elsewhere in the world, by working together.”

We’re the ones.

Short summary of Infosurhoy