Following the singer’s death at the age of 74, his famous fans shared the best anecdotes and tributes.

Following his death at the age of 74, Meat Loaf’s famous fans shared their favorite anecdotes and tributes.

Fans remember the rock legend as approachable, friendly, and with a wicked sense of humour.

Fans and celebrities took to social media today to share amusing and heartwarming stories about the rock legend.

Boy George expressed his condolences to Meat Loaf’s family and told his Twitter followers about his run-in with the rock star in a London Chinese restaurant.

In a Chinese restaurant in St Johns Wood, he once turned me inside out.

“He walked into the production office at Cardiff International Arena, pointed at me, said ‘You look like trouble!’ and walked out,” one fan, Simon, recalled.

Meat Loaf had done something amazing for London City Voice, the choir in which his wife sings, according to BBC journalist Robert Rea.

“When some of the choir members in my wife’s choir were putting together a version of Bat Out Of Hell, they emailed Meat Loaf hoping for a message from him,” he wrote.

He sent them a 17-minute video wishing them luck and support, as well as offering them song tips and advice.

Joel Goldman, a social media producer, remembered the rock legend’s devotion to his North East fans fondly.

Mr. Goldman tweeted, “Sad to hear about Meat Loaf’s death – a mark of the man was that when he had to cancel a gig in Newcastle one time, he let (hashtag)nufc fans fire penalties at him as an apology.”

