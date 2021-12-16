Following the suspension of COVID, Turkey has reopened the Touristic Eastern Express line.

Turkey reopens the Touristic Eastern Express line following the suspension of COVID.

Between the capital Ankara and the northeastern province Kars, the Touristic Eastern Express, one of Turkey’s oldest rail lines, begins service in December.

15th

Turkey’s KARS

After being suspended due to coronavirus restrictions in Turkey, the Touristic Eastern Express train line will reopen on Wednesday.

The Touristic Eastern Express takes passengers on a 25-hour journey with breathtaking scenery along the way.

The Turkish State Railways (TCDD) put it into service in 2019 to meet rising demand and contribute to domestic tourism.

Between the capital Ankara and Kars, the eastbound train travels 1,310 kilometers (814 miles), passing through provinces such as Kirikkale, Sivas, Erzincan, and Erzurum.

Passengers will be able to visit historic sites such as the Kars Castle, the ancient city of Ani, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016, and the Caucasian Front War History Museum when the train arrives at its final stop, Kars.

Visitors will also enjoy walking or sleighing across the frozen Lake Cildir, which is located between the provinces of Ardahan and Kars.

Every year, when temperatures drop below zero, Lake Cildir, the second-largest lake in eastern Anatolia, freezes.

When it reaches a certain thickness, it attracts anglers who have the opportunity to go ice fishing like Eskimos.

Skiing is also available at the Cebiltepe ski center in Kars’ Sarkamis district and the Yalnizcam ski center in Ardahan for visitors.

The interest in the train journey has exceeded expectations, according to Kars Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Hayrettin Cetin.

He stated, “Right now, passengers are having difficulty finding tickets.”

“The number of visitors to our city has increased significantly and continues to increase,” he added.

Iclal Turan is an Istanbul-based journalist.