Following the theft of a Florida senator’s nude photographs, she fights to strengthen the state’s retaliation porn law.

The Associated Press’ BRENDAN FARRINGTON

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —

Lauren Book has told the story of how her nanny sexually abused her for six years as a child.

She turned her suffering into a lifetime of assisting other victims of abuse.

Book has been victimized again, this time by someone attempting to extort her by threatening to reveal nude photos that were stolen from her, despite years of hard work to heal herself and restore her life — including running a nonprofit to help victims, getting married, having children, and winning her Senate seat.

Worse, she discovered during her investigation that the images had been bought and sold online since 2000.

“I hate that this happened to me,” Book said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“I despise it, despise it, despise it, despise it, despise it, despise it, despise it, despise it

I’ll take it, though, because I know I can make a difference.”

Book is acting in the manner that only a legislator can.

While the pain returned, so did her desire to fight, and she is now working to pass a new law to protect others from being victimized.

The bill introduced by Book, a Democrat, will be heard in committee for the first time on Tuesday.

It would make it a felony to steal sexually explicit images from someone’s phone or other digital devices, bolstering Florida’s revenge porn law.

It would also make disseminating sexually explicit images that have been altered or created, known as deepfakes, a felony.

In a phone interview with the Associated Press on Monday night, Book vented her rage as she described the international trade and sale of images stolen from people without their knowledge.

She swore a lot and cried a lot.

She described it as a sick, perverted subculture that rewards celebrities and elected officials for their images while also victimizing women who aren’t well-known.

“To tell you the truth, if it hadn’t been for my children, I would have committed suicide,” she said.

“It brought up everything,” says the narrator.

Everything you thought you’d mastered, everything you thought you’d fixed and changed, and then all of a sudden…

