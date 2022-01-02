Following the tornado, a Kentucky shelter is attempting to track down pet owners.

Following the tornado, a Kentucky shelter is attempting to locate pet owners.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KENTUCKY (AP) —

(AP) — A Kentucky animal shelter is assisting in the recovery from last month’s tornadoes by reuniting pets with their owners who were separated during the storm.

Since December, the Hopkins County Animal Shelter has taken in approximately 90 dogs and 120 cats from Dawson Springs, a hard-hit community.

The Messenger reported on November 11th.

On Tuesday, shelter Executive Director Dustin Potenzas told the newspaper that there were about 36 dogs and 50 cats left to be claimed.

All pets discovered in Dawson Springs will be held for 35 days before being adopted.

If an owner is unable to house their pet due to damage or loss of their home, the shelter can sign a 15-day contract to board the animals there.

“As long as the owner keeps in touch with us and renews that 15-day contract,” Potenza said, “we will hold those animals for as long as we need to.”

More than two weeks after the tornadoes, the shelter is still receiving animals from Dawson Springs.

The majority of those who come in are cats, and Potenza says it’s difficult to tell whether they’re strays or pets.

Only two of the rescued pets were microchipped, allowing the shelter to quickly reunite them with their owners.

Shelter volunteers are showing photos and talking to neighbors in the areas where the animals were found to try to locate their owners for the other pets rescued.

In order to reclaim a pet, the owner must provide proof of ownership in the form of veterinary records or photos.

“We still need to make sure we have that proof to make sure we’re getting the animals to their rightful owners at a time like this,” Potenza said.

“That’s the only way we can do it in a fair manner.”