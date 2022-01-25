Following the UK’s move, a new law in Spain takes into account the feelings of dogs during custody battles.

Tuco, a Pitbull mix, is the first dog whose feelings have been considered by a Spanish court under a new law that classifies animals as sentient beings.

After a court made the groundbreaking ruling under a change in the civil code that went into effect earlier this month, Oumaima Laamar won a legal battle to look after Tuco.

Spaniel, like the rest of Europe, now recognizes that dogs and other animals have feelings, and that they cannot be treated as mere objects when deciding custody between divorcing couples.

In the United Kingdom, a new Animal Welfare Bill could recognize octopuses, crabs, and lobsters as sentient beings, in addition to dogs, cats, and other domestic pets, who were granted this status in May.

The bill, which has the support of most political parties and animal rights organizations, would establish a new body to ensure that the government considers animal welfare when enacting policy.

Some Conservative Party members, on the other hand, have criticized the Bill, claiming that existing legislation already addresses animal needs.

Spain, like France and Portugal, changed the law earlier this month to allow for the consideration of a pet’s welfare when a couple divorces or separates.

Tuco was returned to his original owner, Mr A, after Ms Laamar, 29, a Moroccan waitress, won custody after appealing an earlier ruling in October from a civil court in Oviedo, northern Spain, which said the dog should be returned to him.

Even though Ms Laamar had been caring for Tuco for more than three years, Mr A claimed he wanted him back.

He asked Ms. Laamar to look after Tuco in 2018 because he wanted to relocate from Spain to Mexico, he explained.

“We are dealing with an animal that, in the words of the current Civil Code, is a living being endowed with sensitivity, so all decisions that affect an animal must ensure its well-being,” the court said following the appeal.

“We should not make changes in the interest of the animal’s welfare.”

