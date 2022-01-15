Following Trump’s threat, Twitter has suspended an account linked to Iran’s supreme leader.

Following Trump’s threat, Twitter has suspended an account associated with Iran’s supreme leader.

After posting an animated video depicting the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy, the account was taken down.

ANKARA (Ankara)

An account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was suspended by Twitter on Friday after it posted an animated video depicting the assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

The video is also available on Khamenei’s official website, where it is described as the “winning animation from the people in Khamenei.ir’s ‘Hero’ contest on the topic of revenge on Trump, (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo, and the murderers of Gen.

“(hashtag)Soleimani,” says the author.

It was tweeted with the text “Revenge is definite” from a Persian-language account.

In the video, a golfer who looks like Trump is targeted by a robot on a golf course, which is obscured by a large drone.

Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January. Khamenei and other top Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened retaliation.

3. in the year 2020

Last year, Twitter blocked another account linked to Khamenei for sharing a similar image.

The image featured a golfer who looked like Trump and the words “Vengeance is Inevitable.”