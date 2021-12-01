Food Awards Scotland 2021 recognizes the best cafes, bars, and restaurants in Glasgow.

Food Awards Scotland 2021 honors the best cafes, bars, and restaurants in Glasgow.

This year’s awards saw a slew of winners, demonstrating that we are truly fortunate to live in the best city on the planet.

What a triumph for the tourism industry!

It’s been another trying year, with ups and downs for our city’s hospitality industry 2021.

That’s why it’s so exciting to see so many winners from Glasgow at the Food Scotland Awards 2021.

There are favorites from all over the city on the winners list, ranging from west end bakeries to east end cafes.

Scran in Dennistoun took home the title of Glasgow’s Cafe of the Year, while Broken Clock in Glasgow’s west end was named Bakery of the Year.

Among the other winners were Elena’s Spanish Bar and Sapporo Teppanyaki.

While it’s great to see Glasgow winners on the last, it’s also important to note that in Glasgow’s food and drink scene, everyone is a winner to us.

“These awards aim to thank those who work hard within the city’s food industry and contribute to making Scotland a great gastronomic place to visit,” said a spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland.

“It is true that Scotland combines tastes and flavors from around the world, and visitors will find a variety of restaurants, gastro pubs, and bistros to suit their needs.”

“These individuals enhance Scotland’s national and international reputations, and we want to ensure that the hard work of Scotland’s food professionals is recognized.”

“It was a pleasure to be a part of this celebration, and we congratulate all of the finalists and winners on their accomplishments!”

Butterfly Catering (Glasgow) was named Caterer of the Year.

Broken Clock Cafe and Patisserie (Glasgow) is the Bakery of the Year.

Elena’s Spanish Bar and Restaurant (Glasgow): Best Mediterranean Establishment

Sapporo Teppanyaki (Glasgow) is the best Oriental establishment.

Number 16 Restaurant (Glasgow) is the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.

Scran is the winner of the CaféBistro of the Year award in Glasgow.

