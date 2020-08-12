Food courts provide dine-in services for customers under corresponding measures in Canberra

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2020 shows a QR code being attached to tables for people to fill out the contact form online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a food court in Canberra, Australia. According to the COVID-19 Easing of Restrictions Roadmap, food courts had been allowed to reopen and provide dine-in services for customers under corresponding measures in Canberra since Aug. 10. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)