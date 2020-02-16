Food expert reveals her secret to nailing Indian food at home

An Australian culinary historian and Indian cooking expert has revealed the secrets to cooking the cuisine at home.

Charmaine O’Brien, author of Food Guide to India, shared her top tips when it comes to perfecting food flavours and said the ‘great taste comes from using fresh spices’.

‘You have to remember that Indian food in restaurants is different from the food [that is]cooked at home. Cookbooks often give domestic recipes,’ she told Good Food.

‘Buy whole spices. Invest in a spice grinder to quickly grind the masala, which means mixture,’ she continued.

She added: ‘Most spices need to be cooked. Often spices are cooked in oil or ghee to release their essential oils. This can then be added to a dish at the end of cooking to finish it off.’

‘When making a wet masala, which includes onions, garlic and ginger, Indians cooks will add a little water to cool the pan and stop the spices from burning,’ she said.

Charmaine went on to say that when spices are ‘dry-roasted’ they are added towards the end of cooking.

She added: ‘When you do this, make sure you blend the spice mix with cooking liquid before adding back to the pot for smooth integration.’

The food expert also recommended a cookbook for home chefs wanting to perfect Indian cuisine called India: The Cookbook by Pushpesh Pant.

Charmaine’s Food Guide to India, is also a ‘ guide to regional foods across India’ and gives readers ‘historical informational, cultural insights and recommendations.’

In the book, she writes: ‘Indians believe that for a meal to be balanced, there must be six flavours on the plate: bitter, pungent, astringent, sour, salty and sweet.’

‘To create texture satiation, soft items like rice are patterned with crunchy ones like papad,’ she explains.