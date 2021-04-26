Food security underscored in China’s new draft law

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — A draft law on promoting rural vitalization has stipulated more specific and detailed provisions to further ensure China’s food security.

The draft law was submitted on Monday for a third reading at the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Stipulations on guaranteeing national food security have been moved to the general provisions, according to the draft law, which adds provisions on implementing a national strategy of ensuring important agricultural products.

The draft also includes new stipulations on protecting seed security, which specify the need to strengthen the protection and use of agricultural germplasm resources, and the building of germplasm resource bank, as well as to make breakthroughs in breeding technique, among others. Enditem