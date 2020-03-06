Foodie eats Chinese meals almost every day for a MONTH to save Sydney restaurants

A food writer is hoping to save Australia’s Chinese restaurants from going bust due to the coronavirus outbreak by eating food from different businesses almost every day.

Kim Terakes has eaten 20 meals at Chinese restaurants in the last 28 days after beginning his mission when one of his favourite eateries closed on February 13 after more than 30 years of operation.

The Shark Fin House in Melbourne’s Chinatown had to shut after an 80 per cent drop in patronage due to coronavirus hysteria – and many other Chinese restaurants are struggling to stay afloat as the disease spreads.

Mr Terakes has been sharing his journey on Instagram under the account ‘we_can_cook’ to encourage others to pick up a set of chopsticks and join the movement.

The food lover told Daily Mail Australia it started as a ‘gag’ when restaurants started struggling, but he’s now ‘eating for Australia’ to make sure more businesses don’t have to close their doors.

‘People not eating in Chinese restaurants just seemed to be mad to me so it gave me a reason to go every day. I’m terrified they’re going to find a cure for the bloody thing and I’m not going to have an excuse anymore,’ he said.

But he added that since he’s started his journey he’s been shocked by how much the city’s restaurants have been impacted by the coronavirus.

‘Restaurants that I go to that are normally three quarters full have got two tables full. I’m just astonished that they’re so empty.

‘There has been no reports of anybody getting sick eating in a Chinese restaurant and yet Chinatown is empty, Paddy’s markets is empty, there’s Chinese restaurants going broke,’ Mr Terakes said.

‘You can see there custom has gone way down. Way, way down. In your authentic Chinese restaurants it’s really a problem.’

In the past 28 days Mr Terakes has enjoyed 20 Chinese meals and said the food spree is ‘not helping his boyish figure’.

Among his favourite Sydney establishments are Peacock Gardens in Crow’s Nest, Emperor’s Garden in Chinatown, Golden Century in Chinatown, Double Bay Chinese, and Mr Wong in the CBD.

Mr Terakes said he’s been eating at some of his favourite restaurants almost his entire life.

‘The owner of Peacock Gardens Mathew Chan has had the same restaurant for 40 years, and I’ve been eating there for 40 of them. It’s an institution,’ he said.

His favourite dishes include the Crab meat with soft egg, and the and the Fei Jai at Peacock Gardens, and the salt and pepper pork chop at Emperor’s Garden.

Mr Terakes has one message for Sydneysiders- ‘Get out and enjoy some Chinese food!’