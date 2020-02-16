Footage shows horrific moment Russian DJ tragically swept out to sea (VIDEO)

Famous Russian DJ Andrey Ivanov was tragically swept out to sea and drowned by a freak wave which hit as he was strolling along Australia’s Bondi Beach with his wife. The horrific accident was caught on camera by an eyewitness.

The 47-year-old was enjoying a day at the iconic Sydney beach when tragedy struck on Saturday. Lifeguards said the DJ barely stood a chance after the monster wave swept ashore and carried him away.

The moment a monster wave knocks a couple into dangerous surf at Bondi, the desperate efforts to save them. @hansinclair9#9NewsAt6pic.twitter.com/B7tmy4j2cT — Peter Overton (@PeterOverton) February 16, 2020

Ivanov’s wife Yulia managed to swim to safety and raise the alarm, frantically appealing for help as her husband disappeared beneath the waves. “She was crying and shouting ‘My husband is inside the water’,” one witness told 7NEWS.

The news outlet broadcast chilling footage of the couple walking along the rocks before the ocean suddenly overpowered them.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the footage upsetting.

A Russian couple’s trip to Bondi has ended in tragedy when a monster wave swept the pair off rocks at the beach. @hansinclair9#9Newspic.twitter.com/WQ7duuhI1i — Nine News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) February 16, 2020

Ivanov was one of the founders of the Triplex electronic group, which produced a number of hit albums. He also created a number of popular remixes which featured in movies and TV shows. His death sparked an outpouring of tributes over the weekend.

“The big news today just killed me… we will remember you… Andrey Ivanov,” dance DJ Pavel Loginov said. “He was one of the brightest people I ever met,” journalist Misha Kozyrev added on Facebook.

New South Wales Ambulance duty operations manager Sally Groves said Ivanov’s death was an “absolutely horrendous outcome,” adding that “paramedics worked closely with other emergency services and did everything possible to try and save his life, but sadly he was unable to be saved.”

