Footage shows moment Beirut explosion hits as bride poses for photographs – video

A bride in Beirut was filmed posing for photographs moments before a massive explosion ripped through the city’s port and surrounding areas, killing at least 100 people and injuring thousands more.

Israa Seblani, 29, was outside Le Gray Hotel, where she and husband, Ahmad Subeih, had planned to spend their first night as newlyweds, when the blast hit. In the video, filmed by Mahmoud Nakib, Seblani was seen running away from the scene with those around her, later telling reporters: ‘It was not describable the devastation and the sound of the explosion. We are still in shock’.

The deadly explosion has been blamed on thousands of tonnes of the chemical ammonium nitrate, which had been lying unsecured in a warehouse since 2014