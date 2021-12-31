Football anti-racism campaigner says social media companies must be ‘accountable’ in the New Year’s Honours list 2022

Gary Bennett, a former Sunderland player who was awarded an MBE, says racism is still a daily issue for minority players, and that only’small steps’ have been taken to eradicate prejudice.

A former top-flight footballer and leading anti-racism campaigner has said that social media companies must be held ‘accountable’ for racial abuse directed at players, and that offenders are getting away with too much.

Gary Bennett, who played for Sunderland for 11 years until 1995 and made over 300 appearances, said he was “proud and honoured” to receive an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

However, he cautioned that football had only taken “baby steps” toward eradicating the scourge of racism in the sport.

Show Racism the Red Card, a charity founded by the ex-player, says prejudice based on skin color is still a daily issue in football.

“It’s something we continue to fight,” Mr Bennett said at a press conference for honorees. “People ask me, ‘What’s it like to suffer from racism?’ and I try to tell them, ‘If you’re in my skin, it’s something you feel on a daily basis.’

Although racism on the stands had decreased since his playing days, the player claimed that it had largely migrated online, as evidenced by the abuse directed at black England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final on social media.

“Have we made giant strides? I think we’ve made small steps,” Mr Bennett said.

Racism, I believe, still exists.

“I’ve mentioned social media, and I believe they should be held accountable for what they post on their sites and what they actually say about players at some point.”

“Especially when they play a game… the amount of abuse they receive at games – no player sets out to perform poorly, miss penalties, or miss opportunities.”

Racism is a daily occurrence.”

“What we’ve been able to do now is challenge – we’ve got a lot more people aware – and raise that awareness, and a lot more people are educated about racism,” he explained.

“I believe that the sanctions imposed on individuals or football clubs are sometimes insufficient.”

