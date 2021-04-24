Football: Demba Ba leaves Basaksehir by mutual consent

ANKARA

Senegalese forward Demba Ba left Medipol Basaksehir, the Turkish Super Lig side announced on Friday.

Demba Ba’s contract was terminated with a mutual agreement as Basaksehir thanked him for his contribution to the club’s Super Lig victory last season.

After joining the Istanbul side during the 2018-19 winter transfer window, the 35-year-old striker scored 26 goals in 83 matches and helped his team to win the first Super Lig title in their history.

Demba Ba previously played for Besiktas and Goztepe in Super Lig.