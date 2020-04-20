Football: ‘Field training must to get match-ready’

ANKARA

Turkish football club Ankaragucu’s forward Ilhan Parlak has said that although the players are continuing with exercise at home, a month’s field training is essential to get match-ready once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, the 33-year-old player said workout at home could not replace the training on the pitch.

“Normally, there’s always a month-long break after the season ends. The players then train for 30-40 days to prepare themselves for the new season,” he said. “So, if the league matches are to be played, we need a month at least to get fully fit.”

He added: ”Health and physical fitness are the most important things in our profession. I hope we will get rid of the virus and return to our daily routine, soon.”

Parlak acknowledged that the entire football world was going through an uncertain time because of the pandemic, which has killed nearly 166,000 people in 185 countries and regions.

“Football has not experienced a thing like coronavirus in the past. A difficult process awaits for both the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the football federation. We will respect the decision and continue our work,” he said, referring to the start of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Turkish forward scored six goals in 25 matches with Ankaragucu in the 2019/2020 season.

As part of the measures to slow the spread of the virus, Turkey, like other countries, has suspended almost all outdoor activities, including sports tournaments, indefinitely.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli