ANKARA

Galatasaray extended the contract of the Dutch center-back Ryan Donk until the end of 2020-2021 season, the Turkish club said on Friday.

Donk will earn €515,750 ($611,000) from Galatasaray for the 2020-2021 football season.

The 34-year-old player moved to Galatasaray from another Turkish club Kasimpasa in January 2016 and scored 6 goals and made 8 assists in 121 appearances for the Lions.