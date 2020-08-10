Football: Hasan Ali Kaldirim leaves Fenerbahce

ANKARA

Turkish international left-back Hasan Ali Kaldirim announced his Fenerbahce exit on Saturday.

Kaldirim thanked Ali Koc — the president of Fenerbahce — the club board, and Aziz Yildirim — the club’s former chairman — as well as managers he worked with, along with staff and employees for their support.

“I have made every effort to always be ready,” he said.

Fenerbahce also shared a statement to thank the Turkish left-back for his service during his eight-year spell.

Kaldirim, 30, moved to Fenerbahce from Kayserispor in 2012, scoring eight goals and making 31 assists in 246 matches.

He also helped the Istanbul club win the Turkish league title in 2014.

Kaldirim moves to Basaksehir

Turkish Super Lig champions Medipol Basaksehir have confirmed the signing of Hasan Ali Kaldirim on a free transfer.

The Turkish international left-back signed a three-year contract, Basaksehir announced on Saturday.

The club declared the transfer with a special video on Twitter.