Football in Netherlands suspended until April 1

AMSTERDAM, March 12 – All football in the Netherlands has been suspended until the end of the month because of the coronavirus epidemic, which means the Dutch national team have cancelled warm-up matches ahead of the European Championship.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Thursday all league games, as well as amateur football, had been called off until April 1 following the government´s decision earlier on Thursday to ban all gatherings with more than 100 people in the hope of stemming the spread of the virus.

Previously the KNVB had called off games in the North Brabant province, but the postponements are now nationwide.

The Dutch national team were due to host the United States on March 26 and Spain three days later in friendly internationals ahead of the European Championship, scheduled for June and July. Amsterdam is also one of the host cities.

Also off is the key Dutch league match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Ajax Amsterdam, due to be played on March 22. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Liffey)