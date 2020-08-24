Football: Italy’s Parma sack head coach D’Aversa

ISTANBUL

Italian football side Parma dismissed their head coach Roberto D’Aversa, the club announced on Sunday.

“Parma Calcio 1913 announce that Roberto D’Aversa has been relieved of his role of First Team Coach,” Parma said on their website.

“This is a result of the fact that over the last few weeks, the cohesion, unity of intent, harmony and mutual enthusiasm which have been so key to the successes achieved together over the last few years have disappeared,” they added.

D’Aversa has worked as a manager for the Italian club since 2016 as he led Parma from the third-division Lega Pro back into Italy’s top division.

The 45-year-old had 14 wins, seven draws and 17 defeats in 38 league games last season.

Parma finished the 2019-20 season with 49 points in 11th place.