Scottish football may be on lockdown as coronavirus sweeps the globe, but supporters will still be able to get their fix of action after Football Manager 20 was made available for FREE.

Developers Sports Interactive confirmed the freebie earlier today.

Fans of the game will have the opportunity to download it for nothing between March 18 and March 25 to help tackle the boredom which has set in with no live football for the foreseeable future.

Football Manager 2020: Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard vs Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos | Which player is better?

A spokesperson for Sports Interactive said: “If you’re finding that you’ve got a little more time on your hands than normal just now, we might have a way for you to fill those free hours. Sports Interactive and SEGA Europe Ltd are delighted to announce that Football Manager 2020 is free on Steam for the next week, starting at 3:00pm (GMT) on Wednesday March 18th and ending at 3:00pm (GMT) on Wednesday March 25th.

“If you already have a Steam account, getting access to the game is straightforward – all you have to do is head to the Football Manager 2020 page and hit the download button. The game will move to your library and will be fully playable until the free week ends.

“If you don’t already have a Steam account, go to www.steampowered.com, click on ‘Install Steam’ and follow the instructions. Once Steam is installed and you’ve set up an account, the process is the same as above.

“This free access only applies to the PC/Mac game (on Steam) and it will only be playable free-of-charge until the week has expired. After that, if you wish to continue playing, you can carry on the journey by purchasing the full game from Steam to ensure FM20 stays in your library.

“Football Manager 2020 allows you to run your football club, your way. Every decision counts in this year’s game with new features and polished game mechanics rewarding planning and progression like never before, empowering managers to develop and refine both your club’s and your own unique identity.

UEFA to make ‘maximum efforts’ to conclude Scottish Premiership and SPFL leagues by June

“For more information on Football Manager 2020 please visit www.footballmanager.com”.

It comes as the SPFL and SFA confirmed a £1.5million payout to keep clubs afloat during the postponement of leagues in Scotland.

We told how UEFA hope to have domestic action concluded by the end of June and have opted to cancel Euro 2020 until 2021 in a bid to make it happen.