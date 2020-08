ISTANBUL

Turkish midfielder Tolga Cigerci will remain with Fenerbahce for at least one more year, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Cigerci, who joined Fenerbahce from arch rivals Galatasaray in 2018, scored two goals and assisted four more in 33 games previous season.

The 28-year-old won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Super Cup during his time at Galatasaray.