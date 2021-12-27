Footfall in London’s West End has dropped by nearly half as a result of the Omicron Covid surge.

The West End Company has urged the government to provide more clarity on the restrictions that may be imposed on its shops.

The spread of Omicron continues to deter shoppers, with footfall in London’s West End stores down 44% on Boxing Day.

Many of the UK’s flagship stores, including iconic stores like Selfridges, are located in this area, which sees crowds of shoppers flock to sales after Christmas.

However, the West End Company, which represents 600 businesses on Oxford Street, Bond Street, Regent Street, and Mayfair, claimed that Omicron had driven visitors away and that sales had shifted to the internet.

“As expected, Boxing Day footfall remained below pre-pandemic levels as London continues to feel the effects of the Omicron variant, with swaths of people choosing to stay at home to browse the sales online rather than risk traveling into city centres,” said chief executive Jace Tyrrell.

“This, combined with the restrictions imposed by Sunday Trading regulations, resulted in a subdued start to the post-Christmas shopping season.”

The group demanded that the government provide clarity on any future retail restrictions.

Mr Tyrrell said, “We hope that the Prime Minister will provide more clarity on possible restrictions this week so that businesses have enough time to prepare for any further changes.”

Outside of the West End, the Omicron effect was palpable.

Footfall in central London was down 67 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to retail experts Springboard, while footfall in the other major UK cities was down 58 percent.

Northern Ireland was the hardest hit in the UK, with Boxing Day footfall down 73% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the body.

Wales experienced a 63% drop, while Scotland experienced a 50% drop.

Three UK nations implemented new Covid-19 restrictions on Boxing Day, leaving England as the only country that did not.

According to Springboard, market towns in England were less affected by the slump, with a 12% decrease in pre-pandemic Boxing Day shoppers.

The rapid spread of Omicron, according to British Retail Consortium spokesperson Tom Holder, has “increased the share of spending made online as many consumers avoid town and city centers.”

"While travel and hospitality spending may be lower than in the past,

