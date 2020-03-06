Footy legend turned star of The Block Darren Jolly hit with complaint

Darren Jolly’s emotional acceptance speech at an AFL club meeting has sparked a police complaint after the star got candid over his battle with mental health issues.

The 38-year-old former AFL star, who appeared with his ex-wife Deanne on two seasons of The Block, spoke about his business troubles and the breakdown of his marriage at a Collingwood club gathering last week.

Jolly opened up on enduring a series of hurdles over the years, including being diagnosed with a brain tumour and doing a stint in a mental facility while suffering from depression.

An edited version of the impassioned speech was published on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast, with the public praising him for being open about mental health issues.

Included in his list of ordeals was experiencing the death of his dog which he suggested had been put down in an act of revenge.

Darren and his ex-wife, Deanne, announced their split in September 2019.

At the time, Deanne claimed she was ‘devastated’ by the separation and had been ‘blindsided’ by her ex-husband.

Speaking on his troubles last Wednesday, the father-of-two said: ‘Everyone is probably wondering what I’ve been up to in this last seven years, certainly [since]when I finished footy back in 2013.

‘There’s been some highlights,’ Darren continued, listing his 2015 win on The Block, gaining his full builder’s licence, starting a building business and buying a home.

Darren, who was the ruckman in premiership-winning teams for Sydney in 2005 and Collingwood in 2010, then spoke about the ‘extremely difficult challenges’ he has faced since having a brain tumour removed five years ago.

‘Having A Current Affair completely defame my new building business just as I was getting started over a build I did in Kew,’ he said. ‘Having everything I’ve ever made in footy and after footy invested in a two-and-a-half year legal battle due to clients I built for not paying.’

He added: ‘Spending three weeks in a mental facility to deal with depression. Leaving my 15-year marriage because I fell out of love and wanted a happier life.’

He said his mental health became so bad around that time that he ‘almost did something stupid and ended [his]life’.

‘Everything was too much to handle and I lost control. I lost my drive to keep going, I lost my purpose in life, I lost my direction and I lost my path. I thought it was easier just to go,’ he confessed.

At the depths of his struggle, he admitted himself to hospital and described that on Wednesday as the ‘best thing [he]could have done’.

He said his mental health has improved greatly since, and he wanted to make his struggles public to encourage others facing similar crises to reach out for help.

‘I’m taking each day as it comes and continuing to work towards a happier and more fulfilling life. I know one day I’ll get to see my girls. I pray that’s sooner rather than later. I will get through this and be a better man for it,’ he concluded.

Darren and Deanne first appeared on the 2015 season of The Block, but walked away with a profit of just $10,000.

But it was a different story the following year, when the couple earned a whopping $935,000 on The Block: Triple Threat.

The pair were known for their arguments on the Channel Nine renovation show, but they always insisted their marriage was fine.