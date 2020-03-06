Footy star Darius Boyd announces his retirement from the Brisbane Broncos

Footy star Darius Boyd has announced he will retire from the NRL at the end of the coming season.

The Brisbane Broncos back said he will play one more season before retiring – despite his $800,000-a-year contract running until the end of 2021.

‘It was at a dinner last month when a friend asked me if this would be my last season,’ the 32-year-old said on Friday.

‘It had been in the back of my mind, but that one question made it feel urgent.

‘I knew right then that this would be it. There were too many more reasons why this season should be my last than why it shouldn’t.’

Boyd made his NRL debut in 2006 has played 318 NRL games for the Broncos, St George-Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights, often following coach Wayne Bennett to different clubs.

He has also played 28 State of Origin games for Queensland and 23 Tests for Australia.

He said he will give the next season his best and is grateful for the opportunities the NRL has given him in the last 15 years.

‘I have another season to give, my body feels great and I’m excited about the season. But I’m also excited about the next chapter of my life.

‘I will go into that next chapter so grateful for everything I’ve achieved over my 15 year career in the NRL.’

He said the NRL helped him out of his dark times and continued to support him as he struggled with his mental health.

The star footy player thanked his coach and team, as well as his wife Kayla for their ongoing support and is grateful for the opportunities that arose from the game.

‘For my teammates, coaching staff and my management team I can never thank them enough. I’ve been fortunate to have some great times in footy.

‘I’ll miss competing. I will miss sharing the journey with my teammates, but most of all I’ll miss the good wishes of the fans who make rugby league possible.

‘I will join those fans after the 2020 season to stay involved in this great game. I owe rugby league a lot it has been very good to me and I will forever be grateful for that. Thank you.’

Boyd’s retirement comes after he tried a vegan diet but reverted to meat eating after struggling during pre-season training.

He adopted the plant-based diet at the end of last year’s season after watching The Game Changers on Netflix.

The documentary, produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, follows high-performance athletes who decided to give up meat and go vegan.

Boyd was such a fan of his new diet he encouraged his teammates to make the switch in November.

But he has since opting to eat animal products during his pre-season training with the Broncos.

According to The Courier-Mail, Boyd found training to be more difficult on his body, especially in the Queensland summer heat.

He has reportedly been one of the squad’s strongest trainers since scrapping the plant-based diet.

The Broncos released a statement in November last year denying the club’s nutrition program endorses veganism.

The club said it had ‘high-quality meat suppliers that we value enormously as part of our program’ and would not be encouraging players to give up animal products.

At the time, teammate Corey Oates confirmed Boyd had spoken to players about ditching meat, but the Broncos winger said: ‘I can’t live like that every day.’

Oates also said not many players were eager to try veganism long term.

Coach Anthony Seibold also responded to Boyd’s diet in a statement: ‘We do not endorse or use a diet of this type in our program.’

‘And we will not be adopting any approach similar to this kind of diet.

‘The Broncos have full-time dietary staff whose important function is to monitor what the players eat, as it is vitally important to our training and development program.

‘We also have some high-quality meat suppliers that we value enormously as part of our program.

‘If individuals choose this approach that is totally fine for them to make that choice, just as it is if someone gave up a type of food because of religious or ethical beliefs.

‘But any suggestion the club would be embarking on a vegan-type approach to player nutrition would be totally incorrect.’