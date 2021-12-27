For £120 a week, a ‘charming’ one-room flat with a cooker and shower next to the bed is on the market – but there’s one big problem.

This “charming” one-room flat with a cooker and shower next to a four-foot bed is available for rent for a bargain – but it lacks some essential amenities.

If you’re under four feet tall and don’t mind skipping on a toilet, nearby one-bed flats in the posh West London area easily go for upwards of £1,000, making the place a bargain.

The £480-a-month “studio” apartment does not appear to have a toilet, and the shower is squeezed in between the front door and the tiny cooker, perplexing potential tenants.

Because the bed is only four feet long, it is best avoided by anyone of average to tall height.

The “kitchen” includes a “cooker” that appears to be a microwave with two hobs stuck on top, which is situated on the draining board.

However, the flat is only a five-minute walk from the West Kensington tube station.

The teeny-tiny bill even includes council tax, which all budget-conscious Londoners will know is uncommon.

Those who were fortunate enough to own a house on the street saw their property’s value increase by 40% in just a year.

For those who don’t have a lot of money, London is known to be particularly difficult.

For £700 per month, a double room in Finsbury, north of the city, is available, but the new tenant will have plenty of company.

The room has a mattress under the eaves, a hammock nearby, and a desk near the door.

There’s also a large garden, as well as a movie theater with a projector.

Those who prefer their own space may want to pass on the viewing because they’ll be sharing it with more than 20 other people and three cats.

Even those with more money to spend can run into issues.

For just under £1 million, a three-story home in one of London’s most fashionable postcodes is on the market.

The end-of-terrace house in the East End’s Brick Lane has plenty of room for its new owners.

However, whoever takes on the mortgage will have to roll up their sleeves before bringing the kids in because the house is in utter disarray on the inside.

The buyer will have to put in months of work – and spend a lot of money – to get it back to livable condition.