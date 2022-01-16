For 24 hours, hundreds of Glasgow residents were without heat or hot water.

Around 700 people in Dalmarnock’s Athlete’s Village are thought to have been affected by the fault, which has left them without heat or hot water for more than 24 hours.

Residents in Glasgow’s east end are outraged after a fault left them without heat or hot water for over 24 hours.

Around 700 residents of Dalmarnock’s Athlete’s Village are thought to have been affected by the problem, with many contacting Glasgow Live to complain about being forced to stay in their homes since yesterday afternoon (January 16).

One resident slammed Vital Energi, which manages the district heating facility on behalf of Glasgow City Council, claiming that they and their neighbors have been left in the dark about when the problem will be fixed.

“No one seems to know when services will be restored,” they said.

Residents have received no assistance from Vital Energi other than the statement, “Sorry, we don’t have an update yet.”

While another resident described the situation as “a disgrace,” stating that “the entire Athletes village residents have been without heating or hot water since yesterday afternoon when the district heating system broke down due to incompetence.”

Engineers are on site, but “aren’t telling us anything,” according to another resident, who spoke to Glasgow Live.

For more information, Glasgow Live has contacted the city council and Vital Energi.