For £400, 000, a mega mansion with 15 bedrooms and a cottage in the garden is up for auction.

This stunning property boasts 15 bedrooms, stained glass window panels, exposed ceiling beams, and a stone fireplace, to name a few highlights.

A historic mansion with multiple rooms and stunning hillside views is up for sale.

The massive mansion spans three stories and has a whopping 15 bedrooms.

You can get a great view of the lush rolling hills if you look out one of the many windows.

The beautiful home is situated on a 3.6-acre lot.

According to Wales Online, the site also includes a Grade II listed cottage, a mobile classroom, and an outbuilding that all hint at the building’s history.

Marle Hall is the name of the distinctive structure.

Its past has included everything from a posh country house to a convalescent home.

According to Cadw, the main house was badly damaged by fire in the mid-eighteenth century, leaving it derelict and roofless for the rest of the nineteenth century.

The east wing was the only part of the building that was still habitable at the time.

According to a beam in the hall that survived the fire, the house on the plot was built in 1661 for Sir Hugh Williams, 5th Baronet of Penrhyn.

It’s no surprise that Williams chose this location for his striking mansion, with views over the beautiful Conwy Valley from its elevated position near Snowdonia National Park and the coastline at Llandudno.

The majority of the house that exists today, however, is a Georgian enlargement from the early 18th century.

The mansion was given a Grade II listing in 1950, which was later amended in 2006, for its’special architectural interest as primarily an early twentieth-century convalescent home of definite character, with significant earlier origins as a country house.’

According to Cadw, the Birmingham Saturday Club rented Marle Hall from 1894 until it was purchased, refurbished, and rebuilt, with additions at the back.

In 1903, it was converted into a convalescent home, and in 1965, it was converted into a nursing home.

It was purchased by Warwickshire County Council in 1971, and it was used as an outdoor learning centre for schoolchildren from that English county, providing residential trips and courses.

The center, however, shut down in October 2021 and has since been decommissioned.

