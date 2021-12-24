For a Christmas Eve special, the Loose Women sip mimosas at 10 a.m.

On the festive show, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter, Brenda Edwards, and Judi Love had a cheeky tipple.

Loose Women fans may have been surprised to learn that the show was moved from its lunchtime slot to 10 a.m. today as their Christmas Eve special replaced This Morning.

For the festive edition of the show, Ruth Langsford was joined by Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter, and Brenda Edwards, who were seen enjoying what appeared to be a mimosa during the morning talk show.

As her fellow presenters walked on stage, Edwards, who reached the final of 2005’s The X Factor and has been a regular guest on the show since 2019, performed her own rendition of Leona Lewis’ merry tune ‘One More Sleep.’

Judi Love, a regular guest from the Loose Lodge, also made an appearance today (24 December), walking onto the show to Eartha Kitt’s 1953 Christmas hit ‘Santa Baby,’ and dressed seductively in a red lace dress with a matching fur-lined hood.

The ladies of the Loose were sipping fizz and reminiscing about their own families’ Christmas traditions when Langsford made a shocking Christmas confession that stunned the rest of the panel.

“I read somewhere that when you open a gift, it takes on average 14 seconds to decide whether you like it or not,” she explained.

“And I was like, ’14?!’ – three seconds!”

“I mean, as I’m opening half the wrapper, I could tell you in a couple of seconds, ‘What on earth have they got this for?'”

Coleen Nolan chimed in, surprised, “You’re nasty!”

“Coleen, I would never say it! Always, I’ve got the game face – I go, ‘Aww thank you, that’s lovely!” Ruth defended her admission.

Brenda Edwards laughed, “I can’t hide anything with my face!”

