For a (dollar)650 million movie deal, an aspiring actor gets 20 years.

LOS ANGELES — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Monday for operating a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least (dollar)650 million from investors in bogus Hollywood film licensing deals.

Zachary Horwitz, 35, of Los Angeles, was also fined (dollar)230.3 million.

Prosecutors claimed Horwitz obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for his film company, 1inMM Capital LLC, between 2014 and 2019, by falsely claiming the money would be used to buy distribution rights to movies that would then be licensed for distribution to streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO.

Horwitz, according to prosecutors, used some of the money to repay earlier investors in a classic Ponzi scheme and to support a lifestyle that included purchasing a $6.5 million home.

Authorities claim that more than 200 investors, including three of Horwitz’s closest college friends and their families, lost about (dollar)230 million.

Horwitz had previously played Zach Avery in a number of films, mostly in minor roles.

