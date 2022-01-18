For a space mission, scientists want to ‘grow’ steaks from cow cells.

We’re confident that those in orbit will be clamoring for a taste.

Scientists are attempting to “grow” steaks from cow cells in order for astronauts to eat the delicacy during a future space mission.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Axiom Space, a private Houston-based company that bills itself as the “world’s first commercial space station,” plans to send astronauts to the International Space Station carrying these steaks.

The same Chronicle article continues to detail how Axiom is employing technology developed by Israel’s Aleph Farms, which focuses on cow cells and converts them into muscle, fat, and other body parts that are nearly indistinguishable from the real deal.

“Aleph’s overall goal is to be able to provide nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food anywhere,” Zvika Tamari, the company’s head of space research, told the newspaper.

“And then there’s the ability to provide nutrition as well,” says the narrator.

Growing food in a lab is by no means a novel concept: just look at all the plant-based meats on your local supermarket shelf.

This does not, however, make it any less fascinating science.

The process behind what has become known as “cellular agriculture” stems from the use of a “whole variety of host organisms,” such as animals, plants, or even microbes, according to a 2020 journal published on ScienceDirect.

Cellular agriculture’s applications aren’t limited to food; many scientists believe it has applications in cosmetics and everyday materials like silk.

The mission of Axiom Space is set to launch next month.