His father was dubbed a “legend” for making a three-hour round trip to Glasgow to give his isolating son Christmas dinner.

Callum Bell and his fiancée were forced to isolate in Glasgow due to covid-19 rules, and were unable to spend Christmas Day with their families.

To ensure that nothing went wrong, the package included exact portions of each course, drinks, and even instructions.

“I told him not to bother,” Callum told the Daily Record, “because it’s a three-hour drive just to drop off some food.”

“He’s a brilliant man who genuinely goes out of his way to help people like me and others.”

“It was our first Christmas with his new granddaughter, my niece Maggie, so I’m glad he got to spend it with her and her family, as much as I was disappointed I didn’t get to spend it with her and her family.”

“And, given the circumstances, his arrival made the day even more memorable for me and my fiancé.”

Callum, a Senior Producer with football radio show Clyde Supercscoreboard, spoke to the Record after first sharing the touching story on Twitter.

“Stuck in the flat for Christmas and my dad drives through from Dundee with the entire Xmas dinner (with instructions because I’m an idiot,” he tweeted.

“What an incredible man; we are extremely lucky to have him.”

Users flooded Twitter with praise for Callum’s father, with the tweet receiving over 10,000 likes.

Ali Wright wrote, “What a man! My father can’t even master an oven meal, let alone this feast!”

Colin Reid said, “This is incredible! Your father is a legend.”

“Taking everything into account, I hope you and your family had a wonderful Christmas.”

Nicola wrote, “What a wonderful father! Loved the instructions!”

