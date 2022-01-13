For a very important reason, every resident of a small town must have their APPENDIX removed.

For a very important reason, all residents of a remote town must have their APPENDIX removed.

To live in a remote town, all residents must have their appendix removed – and it’s for a very good reason.

Villas Las Estrellas, one of two civilian settlements on icy Antarctica, may appear to be an ordinary stowaway village until you learn what residents must do to survive.

Villas, which is located on King George Island and is part of Chile’s Frei base, has a maximum population of around 100 people, most of whom are researchers and military personnel.

However, residents of the remote town must have their appendix removed in order to live there, according to the BBC.

Long-term contract workers have been forced to have their appendixes removed in order to join them on the hideaway settlement.

There is a post office, a small school, a bank, and other basic services in the town.

With the nearest hospital being 625 miles away from the island’s northernmost tip, appendicitis could be fatal, as the condition can become life-threatening if not treated promptly, which is why residents are being advised to have their appendix removed, according to the Mirror.

People are also discouraged from becoming pregnant during their stay due to a lack of healthcare.

The sacrifice isn’t the only one made by the locals.

Residents are required to stay indoors during the winter because temperatures can drop below 77 degrees Celsius, putting them at risk of death.

This winter, according to Sergio Cubillos, the Chilean commander of the local airforce, people were unable to leave their homes “for weeks.”

Summer temperatures can reach a dreadful 2 degrees Celsius.

Dogs are also prohibited in order to prevent disease transmission to the local wildlife.

Despite the harsh environment, the settlement has tourist-friendly attractions such as its friendly penguins.

Tourists can also go on ski and snowmobile excursions, and there is internet access (though it is only available on the school’s three computers).