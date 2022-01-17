For alcohol purchases, the supermarkets Co-op, Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons will trial facial age estimation technology.

The Co-op, Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons supermarkets will put facial age estimation technology to the test for alcohol purchases.

The AI-powered system will be integrated into supermarket self-service terminals, and it will take photos of consenting customers’ faces for analysis before deleting them.

Between January and May 2022, the Co-op, Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons will take part in a government “regulatory sandbox,” which will test the technology’s ability to facilitate alcohol sales safely and quickly.

Yoti, a digital identity platform used by the NHS, claims to have created the world’s most accurate age estimation technology, training its AI-powered algorithm to check the age of faces with an average accuracy of 2.2 years, increasing to one-and-a-half years among those aged 16 to 20.

The technology, which is not the same as facial recognition, will be integrated into supermarket self-service terminals, taking photos of consenting customers’ faces for analysis and then deleting them once the process is completed.

Yoti claims that the age check is the only information shared with the retailer, and that the image will never be seen by a human.

Humans will be required to check participants’ ages in addition to the technology during the trials to comply with current law, which requires customers to present a photo driver’s license, passport, or proof-of-age card.

The Home Office announced the pilot scheme in March 2021, inviting technology companies, retailers, bars, and restaurants to propose digital methods for verifying customers’ ages, with trials set to begin this summer.

The public experiments, on the other hand, were postponed until the new year.

We’ve reached out to Co-op, Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons for comment.

According to the government, MBJ Technology Ltd, 18North1account, SthalerFinGo, and Innovative Technology will all be putting the technology to the test.

According to trade association the British Retail Consortium (BRC), challenging young people for identification is a common reason for abuse of retail staff.

Many retailers, according to the report, would welcome the implementation of digital age verification systems.

“The major advantage from a retailer’s perspective is that when underage people are refused alcohol, these kinds of systems lead to less aggression and abuse towards supermarket workers,” a BRC spokesperson told me last year.

“For years, retailers have pushed for age verification technology.

