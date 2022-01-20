For anyone filing tax returns in 2022, HMRC has updated the deadlines.

For those filing tax returns in 2022, HMRC has issued a deadline update.

Others are being encouraged by HMRC to file their self-assessment tax returns as soon as possible in order to avoid penalties.

However, due to the pandemic, the deadline was pushed back.

Late filers of self-assessment tax returns will be given an extra month to complete the necessary steps to pay any outstanding 202021 tax.

Because of the pandemic, HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs) has extended the deadline, claiming that covid has hampered some people’s ability to meet their obligations by the January 31 deadline.

Despite the extension, they are urging people to file and pay on time if they are able, as interest will be charged on any outstanding amounts beginning February 1st.

Anyone who is unable to file their return by the end of the month will not be penalized; however, they must file online by February 28.

Furthermore, according to the Liverpool Echo, anyone who is unable to pay their self-assessment tax by January 31 will not be charged a late payment penalty if they pay their tax in full or set up a time to pay arrangement by April 1.

People and businesses who need to spread their tax payments out over time can use the time-to-pay service.

Self-assessment taxpayers who owe up to £30,000 in tax can do so online after filing their return.

Nearly seven million of the 12.2 million taxpayers who need to file a tax return have already done so, leaving around 5.7 million who still need to file.

The income and payments made during the pandemic are covered by the 202021 tax return.

According to HMRC, taxpayers will have to declare on their self-assessment whether they received grants or payments from covid support schemes up until April 5, 2021, which are taxable.

“We know the pressures individuals and businesses are again facing this year, due to the impacts of covid,” said Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary.

“By waiving penalties for self-assessment taxpayers for one month, we are giving them more time to meet their obligations without fear of being penalized.”

Lucy Frazer

