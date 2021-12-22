For around (dollar)500 a night, you can stay in a Cold War-era ballistic missile silo near where a ‘UFO once crashed’ in Roswell.

For around (dollar)500 a night, you can spend the night in a Cold War-era ballistic missile silo near the crash site of a “UFO.”

The “True Cold War Relic Atlas F Missile Silo Bunker,” as the missile basebunker is known, is located in Roswell, New Mexico.

The property has an “underground Launch Control Center and a Utility Tunnel that leads to the 186 ft deep Missile Silo, with much of its original floors still intact,” according to the Airbnb listing, which has a rating of 4.98 stars.

Visitors can “enjoy the former upper level of the launch control center as your private apartment with numerous books and displays showing the early days of our Missile Heritage as well as a complete living suite,” says Gary Baker, the missile silo’s owner, on the property listening.

A private room with two beds and a private bath is available.

The listing states, “Owners live on the lower level of the former launch control center.”

The High Desert of Southeastern, New Mexico surrounds the unique space, which has underground cellular service and Wi-Fi.

According to the listing, it’s also “only 18 miles from downtown Roswell and the World FAMOUS UFO Museum.”

For one night, the silo costs around (dollar)550, not including cleaning, service, and occupancy taxes and fees.

However, it appears that if the room is booked for at least seven nights, a discount will be applied to the total cost.

According to KRQE, the Cold War-era history missile silo once housed an intercontinental ballistic missile as part of the Atlas F project, which began in 1962.

According to the Airbnb owner, there were once 12 of these types of missile silos around Roswell, where the Walker Air Force Base was located, each costing (dollar)22 million to build.

“It was carrying an intercontinental ballistic missile with a 4-megaton warhead,” Baker said.

“They only took two and a half years to build and two years to operate.”

The 12 missile silos in the Roswell area were part of a total of 72 missile silos built across the United States for the same project.

Barker purchased two silos for (dollar)55,000 each 25 years ago, one of which he converted into a home and the other of which is currently being renovated.

Baker, who first played in the silos as a student at the New Mexico Military Institute in the 1970s, had considered turning one of them into a museum.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he converted it into a bed and breakfastAirbnb.

As one visitor pointed out, he appears to have done a good job as an Airbnb host.

