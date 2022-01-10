For assaulting a female guard, a Lebanon County man receives an additional 10 to 21 years in prison.

For assaulting a female guard, a Lebanon County man gets an extra 10 to 21 years in prison.

SUNBURY – In 2019, a Lebanon County man was sentenced to an additional 10 to 21 years in state prison for striking and attempting to sexually assault a female counselor at the Coal Twp. state prison.

Dustin Michael Cornelius, 24, of Richland, was sentenced to two to ten years in prison in Northumberland County on Friday.

He has been labeled as a sexually violent predator and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Cornelius had pleaded no contest to attempted rape and prisoner assault charges in October.

A no-contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea when it comes to sentencing.

He was accused of trying to sexually assault the drug and alcohol specialist counselor by hitting her in the back of the head with a master lock wrapped in tape.

Surveillance video captured an incident on February 8, 2019, during a one-on-one session in a group room.

To close the head wound the size of a master lock, the counselor needed three staples.

During the struggle, she nearly passed out and temporarily lost her vision, she told investigators.

Cornelius is serving a sentence for false imprisonment, simple assault, and invasion of privacy stemming from an incident at a Barnes and Noble store in Spring Twp., Berks County, on May 16, 2017.

He was accused of recording a 14-year-old girl in the bathroom, fondling her, pulling out a knife, and zip-tying her hands behind her back.

Cornelius cut himself during the struggle, and the girl persuaded him to cut her ties as well.

As her boyfriend’s mother entered the bathroom to inquire about her, she broke free.

