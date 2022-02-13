For Batgirl filming, one of Glasgow’s most ‘honkin’ lanes will be transformed into a Hollywood set.

Production crews will film scenes for the upcoming superhero film Batgirl in the city center lane Union Place, which is just off Gordon Street.

The Hollywood treatment is being given to one of Glasgow’s most ‘honkin’ – and cinematic – city center lanes.

The lane is a popular photo spot for Glaswegians and visitors alike who want to capture Glasgow in all its gloomy glory, and it seems like a perfect ‘Gotham City’ fit if you ask us, much like the other city locations they’ve chosen to film in.

It comes as Batgirl production crews prepare to film scenes on Hanover Street, just off George Square, and in the old Savings Bank on Ingram Street.

Tontine Lane in the Merchant City, meanwhile, will be used for filming in the not-too-distant future.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed a number of road closures and parking restrictions in the area to allow filming in the lane.

These are the ones:

From 15:00 a.m. on February 22, 2022, until 23:59 a.m. on February 25, 2022

Waiting, loading, and unloading are prohibited activities.

The entire length of Drury Street

Gordon Street is located between Renfield and West Nile Streets.

Mitchell Street is located between Gordon and Mitchell Lane.

Renfield Street (excluding bus stops) from St Vincent Place to Gordon Street

Between Buchanan and Renfied Streets is St Vincent Street.

Union Place in its entirety

Between Gordon Street and St Vincent Street on West Nile Street (disabled bays excluded).

From 15:00 a.m. on February 22nd, 2022, to 23:59 a.m. on February 25th, 2022

Vehicle movement, in any direction, is prohibited.

The entire length of Union Place

From 18:30 a.m. on February 24, 2022 to 6:00 a.m. on February 25, 2022

Vehicle movement, in any direction, is prohibited.

Gordon Street is located between Renfield and West Nile Streets.

From 18:30 a.m. on February 24, 2022 to 6:00 a.m. on February 25, 2022

The only lane for buses, taxis, and authorized vehicles has been revoked.

Union Street is a street in New York City.