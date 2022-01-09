For Brits, the most recent travel rules for France, Portugal, Spain, Greece, and Italy are listed below.

For British citizens, the most recent travel regulations for France, Portugal, Spain, Greece, and Italy are listed below.

If you want to travel in 2022, you’ll need to be aware of the following rules: many European countries closed their borders to UK visitors in December, but do the restrictions still apply this month?

Many of us will be looking for a quick getaway to get rid of the January blues now that the holiday season is over.

Before you rush to book a trip, read up on the latest travel restrictions for Brits as Omicron makes its way across Europe.

More than 1,400 flights were canceled in the United Kingdom last week, and more than 8,000 planes were grounded on Wednesday, December 29 as a result of employees being forced to self-isolate.

As a result of the cancellations, only four destinations will be available to fly to if you want to fly with Ryanair: Belgium, Poland, Ireland, and Spain.

Take a look at these rules before you book that last-minute Airbnb or flight.

Portugal is still open to people from the United Kingdom, but there are some tests that must be completed before you can enter.

You will not be able to administer a test yourself; Portugal only accepts tests administered by healthcare professionals.

This means that, in most cases, you’ll need to take an RT-PCR compatible PCR test 48 hours before your arrival.

You can also enter if you have a negative antigen test done up to 72 hours before your arrival.

All passengers must complete an online passenger locator card, and if traveling to Madeira, the Azores, or another non-mainland region, an additional questionnaire must be completed.

Temperatures can also be checked at random on passengers flying to Portugal.

Anyone with a temperature above 38°C will be required to take another test at the airport and, if positive, self-isolate.

You must be fully vaccinated to enter Spain if you are over the age of 12.

There is an exception for British citizens traveling for “duly accredited imperative family reasons” or “force majeure,” in which case a negative PCR test and possible self-isolation upon arrival will suffice.

Brits living in Spain with a negative PCR test or “proof of Covid” can also enter the country.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.