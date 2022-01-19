For Burns Night, the world’s first haggis-spiced beer was released.

The beer is lightly spiced and made with a top-secret haggis spice blend.

Burns Night is traditionally commemorated with a wee dram.

Try a haggis spiced beer if you want to shake things up and try something new.

The world’s first haggis spiced beer will be available on Tuesday, January 25th, thanks to a collaboration between a craft beer specialist, a popular Scottish haggis maker, and an award-winning brewery.

The collaboration between Flavourly, Macsween, and Cold Town Brew has resulted in a beer that will be the talk of any Burns Night gathering.

Since 1953, Macsween has been producing haggis, and it now produces 1000 tonnes per year.

Macsween’s haggis spices have been combined with a full-bodied pale ale to create a unique sipping beverage that is surprisingly versatile.

It’s a top-secret spice blend that’ll keep drinkers guessing about the three-generation spice recipe.

Even during the creation stage, the closely guarded spice recipe was kept a secret.

James Macsween, the Managing Director and grandson of the company’s founders, Jean and Charlie Macsween, personally delivered a pre-mixed batch of spices that went into the Haggis Spiced Pale Ale.

The result is a smooth drink with a hint of pepper that goes well with haggis or can be sipped at the bar with crisps and nuts.

This Haggis Spiced Pale Ale is a must-try for anyone who enjoys haggis.

You don’t have to like haggis to appreciate this unique cocktail.

It’s suitable for anyone with an adventurous palate or who enjoys the prospect of trying something new.

Cold Macsween Beer (4.3 percent abv) is available exclusively from Flavourly for £19.99 for 6, £29.99 for 12, or £49.99 for 24 – 330ml cans, including free delivery.

The Cold Macsween Beers will also be featured in two limited-edition mixed Scottish cases, which will include beers from Tempest Brewing Co, Loch Lomond Brewery, and Glasgow Beer Work, among others.

“Burns is our national bard,” said Assean Sheikh, founder and CMO of Flavourly. “As a proud Scottish company, we wanted to create a uniquely Scottish beer to celebrate.”

James Macsween, Macsween of Edinburgh’s third-generation Managing Director

