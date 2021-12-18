For Christmas, people were asked to donate their old cellphones.

For Christmas, people were asked to donate their old phones.

This Christmas, O2 has launched its ‘Phone Retriever’ service in collaboration with charity Hubbub to encourage people to rehome their old smartphones and combat digital exclusion.

Hugo and Huxley, golden retrievers and social media stars, will collect devices in Greenwich and donate them to the ‘Rehome Your Phone’ Community Calling pop-up at Icon Outlet at The O2 as part of the O2’s ‘Rehome Your Phone’ campaign.

Residents of the SE3, SE7, and SE10 postcodes can sign up for the service on Eventbrite on Saturday, December 18.

Between the hours of 10:00 and 15:00, a limited number of collection slots are available to book.

Bookings begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021.

People can also donate their old phones in person at the ‘Rehome Your Phone’ pop-up at The O2’s Icon Outlet from December 10 to 24, or send them to Community Calling via freepost.

When the phone is received, it is data-wiped and sanitized to ensure that all personal data is removed before it is given to someone who needs it.

The Community Calling scheme from O2 and Hubbub aims to combat digital exclusion in the UK, with an estimated 1.5 million homes without internet access.

The initiative provides those in need with smartphones as well as free mobile data through the National Databank, which was created by Virgin Media O2 in collaboration with the Good Things Foundation to combat data poverty.

“We know how important it is for people to be able to get online and stay in touch with everyone they love – especially over the holidays,” said Nicola Green of Virgin Media O2.

“That’s why we’re asking people to donate their old smartphones to our Community Calling program, where they’ll be given to someone in need along with free mobile data from our National Databank.”

Repurposing your phone is also the more environmentally friendly option, as it keeps your electronics out of landfills and reduces the amount of e-waste produced.

“Whether you use our free ‘Phone Retrievers’ service, donate your device to Community Calling via the post, or visit the ‘Rehome Your Phone’ pop-up donation point at Icon Outlet at The O2, your unused smartphone could help keep someone connected this holiday season.”

