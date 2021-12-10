For conspiring with a Colombian cartel, a DEA agent who built an extravagant lifestyle of parties and jewels is sentenced to 12 years in prison.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —

— A former top US narcotics agent who used his position to finance a lavish lifestyle that included expensive cars, yacht parties, and Tiffany jewels was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Thursday for conspiring to launder money with a Colombian cartel.

Even as he admitted to his crimes, José Irizarry blamed former colleagues at the US Drug Enforcement Administration for instilling in him a culture of corruption that made him blind to the consequences of breaking the law.

“When my client joined the DEA, he was taught how to be corrupt, how to break the law,” his lawyer, Mara Dominguez, said in court.

“In this alternate universe, accepting money and gifts from criminal informants working for the US’s top drug enforcement agency became easier and less suspect.”

In passing her sentence, US District Court Judge Charlene Honeywell expressed her displeasure with the DEA’s failures and stated that other DEA agents corrupted by “the allure of easy money” should be investigated as well.

“This has to come to an end,” the judge stated.

“You were the one who was apprehended, but this court has determined that there are others.”

The DEA has refused to comment on Irizarry’s allegations.

“Former Special Agent Irizarry betrayed the American people’s trust by repeatedly violating his oath as a federal law enforcement officer,” said Anne Milgram, the agency’s new administrator.

“The principles of those who faithfully serve and uphold the values of DEA are reflected in bringing him to justice.”

Irizarry’s allegations highlight the government’s use of front companies, shell banks, and couriers to combat international drug trafficking, which he was entrusted with during his career.

They also raise new questions about whether his Miami field office colleagues, where Irizarry’s criminal activity began, similarly abused the badge in their handling of confidential informants who move tens of millions of dollars in dirty money under the DEA’s supervision every year.

Since Irizarry’s arrest last year, Dominguez has met with prosecutors for “endless hours” to provide information on the criminal activities of “fellow law-enforcement agents who initiated him in a…

