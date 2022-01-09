For corruption, the United States has sanctioned a Bosnian Serb leader and three others.

The United States has sanctioned a Bosnian Serb leader and three others for corruption.

According to the US, Milorad Dodik is motivated by his own self-interest and poses a threat to national and regional stability.

WASHINGTON, DC

Milorad Dodik, Bosnia’s Serb leader, and three others were sanctioned by the US on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in widespread destabilizing and corrupt activities.

Dodik, who is one of three members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency, and his personal television channel, Alternativna Televizija d.o.o., were both blacklisted.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Banja Luka (ATV) was the source of the information.

Dodik is accused by the United States of working to destabilize Bosnia and Herzegovina’s presidency and to undermine the country’s territorial integrity.

Since Dodik blasted legal changes banning the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals, the fragile nation created in the early 1990s in the aftermath of the bloody Bosnian War has seen a separatist push.

Dodik, for his part, has pushed for the Republika Srpska’s legislature to take separatist measures in the army, judiciary, and tax systems if the changes are not reversed.

Internationally, the steps have been criticized for violating the Dayton Accords, which ended the Bosnian War in 1995, and for undermining the country’s constitution.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is divided into two entities: the Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Brian Nelson, the Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Director at the Treasury Department, said Dodik’s secessionist actions are “motivated by his own self-interest” and pose a threat to national and regional stability.

“The United States will not hesitate to take action against those who seek to promote corruption, destabilization, and division at the expense of their own people, as well as those who enable and facilitate this behavior,” he said in a statement.

For “significant corruption,” the Biden administration sanctioned three current and former Bosnia and Herzegovina officials, including former HJPC President Milan Tegeltija and President of the Movement for Democratic Action (PDA) and Parliamentary Assembly Representative Mirsad Kukic.

Both officials have been placed under visa sanctions, making them ineligible for entry into the United States, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Tijana Tegeltija, Tegeltija’s wife, was also placed on the no-fly list.